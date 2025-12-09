Top 5 college football RB enters transfer portal after 1,300-yard season

With the regular season over, the many players not participating in college football's postseason are starting to announce their decisions regarding returning to school vs. going pro or entering the transfer portal. Late on Monday evening, a very highly regarded playmaker from Conference USA became the latest eyebrow-raising transfer portal addition that's expected to come in January.

Through December, players can announce their intentions and begin to put in motion their plans for January, because the actual transfer portal does not open up until January 3. As of late in the evening on December 8, though, news broke that Liberty running back Evan Dickens will put his name in the transfer portal next month and is officially open for recruitment. On3's Pete Nakos had the news, which was uploaded to X on Monday.

Dickens finished his year as one of the best running backs in all of college football, recording 1,339 rushing yards through just 11 game appearances for Liberty, a mark that ranks fifth in the country heading into bowl season. Dickens also led the C-USA in total touchdowns with 17. As soon as this dude legally hits the market, expect a slew of major power conference programs to line his caller list.

Evan Dickens has Georgia connections...

Prior to his breakout in 2025 with the Flames, Evan Dickens logged experience at the power conference level with his first two seasons at Georgia Tech. He saw time mostly as a special teamer as a freshman and then only saw action in two games as a sophomore. Alas, as a redshirt sophomore, Dickens found a great home in Liberty — even if for just one season.

Dickens actually came out of college as a three-star defensive back out of Roswell, Georgia ranked outside of On3's top 1,100 prospects for the 2023 class. He seemingly only switched to running back once he got to the college level. But after a stint at GT that didn't quite work out, Dickens certainly found his perfect role at RB for Liberty. Come 2026, he could be face of a major brand's ground attack.

Just look at Ahmad Hardy at Missouri, a guy who came from Louisiana-Monroe and finished 1st in the SEC and 2nd in the country in rushing with over 1,500 yards for the Tigers this fall. Evan Dickens can be that dude next year. And we're looking at you, Georgia. The Bulldogs' run game is typically sound but they don't have that ace back right now like a Todd Gurley or Nick Chubb. Dickens could be just that for the other major university in the Peach State.

