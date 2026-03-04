Major College Football Program ‘Decimated’ After Losing Key Players To Transfer Portal

The Georgia Tech football program is facing significant internal and external pressure following a volatile transfer portal cycle. After finishing the 2025 season, the Yellow Jackets saw 16 players depart for the portal.

One college football staffer took notice of the roster turnover in Atlanta. It wasn't the volume, but the quality of exits that has raised questions about the program's ability to maintain depth in an increasingly competitive ACC landscape.

While some positions saw high-profile additions, the overall loss of experienced starters has created a difficult path forward. Anonymous coaches within the conference have been particularly blunt about the state of the Yellow Jackets' roster.

How Georgia Tech lost 16 players to the transfer portal

The Athletic's Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro, and Sam Khan Jr. recently compiled analysis from staffers across several college football programs regarding recent portal activity. The feedback for Georgia Tech was notably harsh compared to its conference peers.

One ACC staffer was particularly critical of the program's offseason movement. "Georgia Tech got absolutely decimated in the portal, and I don’t think they did a particularly sufficient job replacing what they lost, either," the staffer noted.

The exodus was felt most acutely at the quarterback position. The program lost both Haynes King, with no more eligibility, and Aaron Philo to the transfer portal, leaving a room defined by inexperience. Georgia Tech is now expected to rely on Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, or Cole Bergeron to lead the offense.

This specific type of roster erosion highlights a shifting power dynamic within the ACC and the sport at large. As programs like Georgia Tech lose seasoned talent to traditional powerhouses, the gap between the middle class and the elite tier of college football continues to widen.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on during the Pop-Tarts Bowl. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The receiving corps also took a major hit as Isaiah Canion departed for rival Georgia. Canion was the team's third-leading receiver in 2025 and provided a 6-foot-4 frame that was essential in the red zone.

On the offensive line, Harrison Moore left for Florida after playing nearly 700 snaps without allowing a sack. His versatility as a center and guard was a cornerstone of the front five that the coaching staff must now replace.

Defensively, the loss of linebacker Tah’j Butler to Ole Miss removes a versatile playmaker who recorded 34 tackles and an interception last season. While the program added talent like Alabama transfer Justice Haynes at running back and Noah Carter at edge rusher, the number of departures at key spots across the board suggests a lack of veteran stability.

This mass departure tests the program's developmental model. In a sport where continuity is becoming a rare luxury, the Yellow Jackets are starting from scratch at several premier positions.

The Yellow Jackets will begin spring practice on Monday, March 10, leading up to the annual White & Gold Game on Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m. ET.