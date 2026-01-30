$10 million QB ranked No. 4 transfer portal quarterback after NIL controversy

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal window is nearly two weeks in the rearview mirror. College football players were able to enter the NCAA transfer portal from Jan. 2 until midnight on Jan. 16.

The 2026 portal cycle featured thousands of college players from all levels of the sport. Many of them decided to enter the portal directly after the end of the regular season, but a significant portion entered during the two-week window.

One of the very last entries into the NCAA transfer portal was former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who announced his decision to enter the portal on Jan. 16. The decision brought about a legal controversy that ended in Duke and Mensah reaching a settlement that allowed him to transfer to Miami.

On3 released its list of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal cycle. Mensah came in at No. 4 on the list behind Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech), Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) and Sam Leavitt (LSU).

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder started his college football career at Tulane under Willie Fritz in 2023. Mensah used a redshirt as Michael Pratt was the Green Wave's starter that season.

Mensah stayed at Tulane in the 2024 offseason despite the coach change from Fritz to Jon Sumrall. In his lone season as the Green Wave's starter, Mensah threw for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 132 yards and another touchdown. He guided Tulane to a nine-win regular season and AAC Championship appearance before entering the transfer portal.

Duke was the school that landed Mensah during the 2025 NCAA transfer portal cycle. He started all 14 games for the Blue Devils, passing for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mensah guided Duke to an ACC Championship victory, the first time the Blue Devils held sole possession of the title since 1962. He received All-ACC Second Team distinction for his 2025 output.

Mensah is going to a program in Miami that has not looked toward the high school ranks for a quarterback for a few seasons. The Hurricanes fielded future No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Cam Ward (Washington State) out of the NCAA transfer portal in 2024. Carson Beck (Georgia) was the Hurricanes' starter on their run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game this past season.

The legal battle between Mensah and Duke is not the first incident related to alleged tampering involving Miami in the last two seasons. Wisconsin sued Miami in the 2025 offseason when defensive back Xavier Lucas entered the NCAA transfer portal despite signing a two-year extension with the Badgers.