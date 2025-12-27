2,500-yard QB named obvious candidate for college football program

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026. Hundreds of players across all levels of college football have entered the transfer portal.

As the portal's opening nears, quarterbacks have begun to announce their decisions to enter the transfer portal. Quarterbacks such as Brendan Sorsby, Josh Hoover, Dylan Raiola and DJ Lagway will all search for new programs in the coming weeks.

Among the shuffling of Power Four quarterbacks is Iowa State signal-caller Rocco Becht. He will have one season of eligibility at his second school.

The top school in the conversation to land Becht out of the transfer portal is Penn State. The linkage is fairly straightforward, as former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell left the Cyclones to take the vacancy in State College.

J.D. PicKell of On3 mentioned it would be hard to envision Becht anywhere outside the portal other than Penn State on a recent edition of "The Hard Count."

"Don't have to squint very hard to see him following the footsteps of a Matt Campbell, taking his game to the next level," PicKell said. "Going from the Big 12, taking a jump up to the Big Ten."

Campbell recruited Becht out of high school to Iowa State in 2022. He redshirted that season, completing seven of 15 passes for 65 yards and an interception in two games.

Becht was tabbed as the Cyclones' starter in 2023. He passed for 3,120 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 63 yards and three touchdowns, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Iowa State finished that season 7-6 with a Liberty Bowl loss to Memphis (36-26).

Becht's production increased in the 2024 season. He threw for 3,505 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 318 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cyclones won 11 games, appeared in the Big 12 Championship game and defeated Miami (42-41) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Becht's production dipped in 2025. He tallied 2,584 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 116 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cyclones finished 8-4 in 2025, losing four consecutive games to Cincinnati, Colorado, BYU and Arizona State.

Iowa State opted out of any potential bowl opportunities at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The decision came after Campbell left to take the Penn State head coaching job.