$2 million QB linked with four college football programs in transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for all college football players searching for new schools in 2026. The portal opened on Friday and will remain open until Jan. 16.

In the weeks following the end of the 2025 regular season, thousands of players decided to search for new schools in the transfer portal. The quarterbacks on the Power Four level have begun to shuffle around from one program to another.

One notable entry among the Power Four quarterbacks is former Florida signal-caller DJ Lagway. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder arrived at Florida in 2024. After seeing rotational use in the front half of the season, Lagway became the Gators' starter when Graham Mertz tore his ACL. He finished 2024 with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go with 101 rush yards.

2025 was Lagway's lone full season as Florida's starting quarterback. He passed for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while running for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Billy Napier was fired following a win over Mississippi State, and the new staff decided to go in a different direction at quarterback in the offseason.

Lagway's upside has caused Power Four programs to consider him a coveted prospect out of the portal. Pete Nakos of On3 reported that four different programs are near the top of the race to land Lagway on Saturday.

Florida State

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Lagway transferring to Florida State would add lots of intrigue to the Sunshine Showdown in 2026. With Mike Norvell's 7-17 record as the head coach of the Seminoles over the last two seasons, Lagway would be hopping from one high-pressure situation to another.

Florida State has grabbed each of its last three starting quarterbacks from the portal: Jordan Travis (Louisville), DJ Uiagelelei (Clemson and Oregon State) and Tommy Castellanos (Boston College). Lagway would enter a room with two less experienced quarterbacks in Kevin Sperry and Brock Glenn.

Virginia

It took a few seasons, but Tony Elliott finally has Virginia in a place where it can contend for the ACC. The Cavaliers have used the portal to address quarterback needs under Elliott, bringing in Tony Muskett (Monmouth) and Chandler Morris (Oklahoma, TCU and North Texas) over the past three seasons.

Morris' eligibility has expired to end the 2025 season and Daniel Kaelin will be the most experienced returnee in 2026. Lagway would immediately contend for Virginia's starting job next season should he transfer there.

Baylor

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda watches game play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The connections with Baylor are strong for Lagway. His father, Derek Lagway, played running back for the Bears from 1997-2001, and he grew up just over two hours away from Baylor in Willis, Texas.

Similar to Florida State, Lagway would be walking into a program with a coach who needs to win immediately, with Dave Aranda. 2025 starting quarterback Sawyer Robertson is out of eligibility, and backup Walker White has entered the transfer portal, so that Lagway would be a viable option in 2026.

Louisville

Jeff Brohm has a trend of bringing in quarterbacks for one season at a time in his three seasons at Louisville. Jack Plummer (Purdue and California), Tyler Shough (Oregon and Texas Tech) and Miller Moss (USC) have all gotten the starting nod during Brohm's tenure.

Moss is out of eligibility, and backup Deuce Adams has entered the transfer portal, meaning third-stringer Brady Allen is the only quarterback who played in 2025 left on Louisville's roster. With all that in mind, Louisville is pretty desperate to add a quarterback from the portal and is heavily considering Lagway.