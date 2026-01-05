College football transfer portal: tracking top quarterback commitments

With the college football season winding down, all eyes in the sport have turned to the happenings of the NCAA transfer portal.

Teams across the country are zeroing in on players they view as the missing piece to their aspirations of contending for a title. Whether that be bolstering the offensive line to protect a quarterback or adding a pass rusher to enhance the defense, every team has different needs.

However, there are undoubtedly around 25 teams in the sport that feel as if landing the right quarterback could be the difference in them contending or not.

This class of portal quarterbacks is as loaded as any with former No. 1 overall recruits, record breakers and players who could blossom into first-round picks if the right circumstances present themselves.

Here is where the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal have committed to.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brednan Sorsby (Cincinnati)

Starting his career at Indiana, Sorsby became an elite quarterback with the Bearcats in 2025. He threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while also rushing for 580 yards and nine touchdowns. Sorsby's breakout season led to his draft stock increasing and to interest from other programs dramatically improving.

Ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the portal by 247Sports, both LSU and Texas Tech courted the All-Big 12 quarterback. However, a recent visit to Lubbock and a reported $5 million NIL deal seemed to have helped seal the deal.

Landing Spot: Texas Tech

Drew Mestemaker (North Texas)

The Drew Mestemaker story pulls on the heartstrings in a big way. From not even starting a varsity game at quarterback in high school to having to walk on at North Texas, the odds have been against him each step of the way.

Regardless, Mestemaker took his opportunity and ran with it. He led the Mean Green to a 12-2 record, while also leading the FBS in passing yards (4,379) and passing touchdowns (34).

Ranked as a five-star transfer and the No. 3 player in the portal that could really have gone to any program in the country in need of a quarterback, Mestemaker stayed loyal to North Texas head coach Eric Morris. The duo is now headed to Stillwater, where they are looking to rebuild what was once a frequent contender in the Big 12.

Landing Spot: Oklahoma State

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) runs off the field after throwing for a touchdown | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Josh Hoover (TCU)

One of the more proven and consistent pure gunslingers in the transfer portal, Josh Hoover, had quite the career at TCU. He will enter the 2026 season as college football's leading returning passer with 9,629 yards to his name and is also second in touchdown passes with 71.

Ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in 247Sports' rankings, Hoover commanded interest from programs such as Louisville and Kentucky, but ultimately had a full-circle moment. Hoover will finish his career at Indiana, where he was once committed as a recruit before staying home in Texas.

Landing Spot: Indiana

Rocco Becht (Iowa State)

After a tremendous career at Iowa State, Rocco Becht entered the transfer portal after head coach Matt Campbell left for the Penn State job. Becht will enter the 2026 season with a college football high of 26 career wins as a starter.

Ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the transfer portal, Becht drew interest from programs across the country. However, despite lucrative offers from programs in the Big 12 and ACC, he opted to follow his head coach.

Landing Spot: Penn State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State)

Ranked as the No. 1 quarterback recruit in South Dakota in the class of 2023, Lincoln Kienholz chose to go to Ohio State. He appeared in 10 games in three seasons, sitting behind the likes of Kyle McCord, Will Howard and Julian Sayin. He totaled just 250 yards passing and one passing touchdown, while also rushing for two scores.

However, ranked as the No. 16 quarterback in the portal, Kienholz attracted some major programs that still felt they could get the most out of the 2023 USA Today National High School Athlete of the Year. He will have a true chance to be a starter in 2026 in the ACC.

Landing Spot: Louisville

Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame)

A former four-star recruit who sat behind transfers in his first two years at Notre Dame, Kenny Minchey narrowly lost the starting quarterback role to CJ Carr this season. In his limited appearances, he has completed 23-of-29 passes for 212 yards, while also rushing for two scores.

He was still viewed as a top target for many programs and ranked as the No. 12 quarterback by 247Sports. For the first time in his career, he will have a clear path to the field.

Landing Spot: Nebraska

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley (Kentucky)

A blue-chip recruit and Kentucky native, Cutter Boley had plenty of bright moments this season for a struggling Wildcats team. The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman threw for 2,160 yards with 15 touchdowns, with his best performance coming against No. 17 Tennessee, as he threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

Ranked as the No. 17 quarterback in the portal, Boley opted to leave Kentucky after the firing of Mark Stoops and hiring of Will Stein. His new landing spot will give him a chance to play for one of the brightest young offensive minds in the country, in Kenny Dillingham.

Landing Spot: Arizona State

Colton Joseph (Old Dominion)

Arguably the most exciting Group of Five name in the transfer portal, Colton Joseph generated interest from programs such as Stanford, Florida State and Georgia Tech.

The former three-star recruit proved to be one of college football's best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, throwing for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,007 yards and 13 scores.

The California native ranked as the No. 19 quarterback and will be heading to a Big Ten program in dire need of elite quarterback play to get things headed in the right direction.

Landing Spot: Wisconsin

Other notable landing spots of transfer quarterbacks:

Katin Houser (ECU)-Illinois

Jaden Craig (Harvard)-TCU

Alonza Barnett III (JMU)-UCF

Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma)-West Virginia