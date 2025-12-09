Former four-star wide receiver entering college football transfer portal

The winding path to college football stardom can take several turns. It was true before, but in the transfer portal era, it's even more true. It's why a four-star recruit in the class of 2021 is now heading for his fifth different school as he tries to make a name in college football.

Granted, transfer stardom has become increasingly common. After all, all three front-runners for the Heisman Trophy (Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, and Julian Sayin) are all transfers. But for some transfers, the path takes more turns and requires more patience.

The winding path of Quincy Brown

Wide receiver Quincy Brown is entering the transfer portal from Florida Atlantic. In the class of 2021, Brown, a 6'4" target from Louisiana, was a four-star recruit. Back in 2019, Brown committed to Mississippi State, but later decommitted in favor of TCU.

Brown started nine games as a freshman at TCU, catching a dozen passes and including a touchdown. He played in just two games in 2022, catching a pair of touchdowns among his three grabs. After that, Brown transferred to FCS Nicholls State. In two seasons there, Brown caught 54 passes for 606 yards and five touchdowns.

After the 2024 season, Brown entered the transfer portal and moved along to Texas State. In the spring, he was on the move again, this time landing at Florida Atlantic. Brown played in just four games with the Owls, catching one pass for 10 yards.

Possible destinations for Brown

With a season of eligibility left, the lanky Brown is looking to find another home. It will be interesting to see if FBS teams are willing to gamble on his size and potential or if his lack of FBS action harms his potential landing spot. Among the list of programs that recruited Brown either out of high school or out of his transfer are Mississiippi State, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Utah State.

Both Louisiana and Utah State were 6-6 in 2025 and are slated for bowl games. Brown's hometown, Destrehan, is only about 120 miles away from Louisiana's campus, which might be another significant factor. Both Kentucky and Mississippi State won five games in 2025, Kentucky will be looking to improve on its struggling passing game with its new coach, former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.