Major college football program linked to 2,500-yard QB in transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal opens for two weeks beginning on Jan. 2, 2026.

The portal will facilitate a realignment of quarterbacks across the college football landscape. While quarterbacks such as DJ Lagway, Brendan Sorsby and Josh Hoover are getting attention for departing from Power Four schools, there are plenty of Group of Five quarterbacks searching for places to broaden their exposure in 2026.

Among the Group of Five quarterbacks searching for a new home in the transfer portal is Old Dominion signal-caller Colton Joseph. He will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school.

One program that has been connected with Joseph's name in the portal is Florida State. Pete Nakos of On3 reported the Seminoles may have interest in Joseph when the NCAA transfer portal opens.

Early transfer portal intel on QBs Anthony Colandrea, Colton Joseph & more



View: https://t.co/MbYBFyrhMW pic.twitter.com/cqdSqMtqIx — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 27, 2025

Should Joseph transfer to Florida State, he would be following a growing line of transfer quarterbacks who have started for the Seminoles in the last five seasons.

James Blackman is the only quarterback recruited out of high school by Florida State to start at the beginning of the season in Mike Norvell's tenure. Jordan Travis (Louisville), DJ Uiagelelei (Clemson and Oregon State) and Tommy Castellanos (Boston College) have all come to Tallahassee via the transfer portal.

Joseph arrived at Old Dominion in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder appeared in nine of the Monarchs' 12 games his freshman year. He passed for 1,627 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while accumulating another 647 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Old Dominion started Joseph for the entirety of the 2025 regular season. He passed for 2,624 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns. Joseph received the title of Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and All-Sun Belt Second Team distinction for his performance in 2025.

The Monarchs won non-conference games against NC Central (54-6), Liberty (21-7) and at Virginia Tech (45-26) in 2025. Their lone non-conference loss was to 2025 College Football Playoff No. 1 seed Indiana (27-14).

Old Dominion won all of its home games against Sun Belt opponents in 2025. The Monarchs defeated Coastal Carolina (47-7), Appalachian State (24-21), Troy (33-0) and Georgia State (27-10) in S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The Monarchs lost conference road games in consecutive weeks to Marshall (48-24) and James Madison (63-27) on Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. Their two Sun Belt road wins were at UL Monroe (31-6) and Georgia Southern (45-10).

Joseph did not play in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl against South Florida on Dec. 17. The Monarchs defeated the Bulls 24-10 with Quinn Henicle at quarterback.