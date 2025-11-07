Urban Meyer announces final decision on return to coaching amid Penn State rumors
The coaching carousel is bustling like the Grand Central Terminal during the 1930s as jobs fly open around the country while new names are rumored all over the place. One name that's getting attention is Urban Meyer, a three-time national championship winner who several programs would love to pull out of retirement. Including, of course, his former school, Florida.
Between the Gators and Penn State, a Big Ten job in the ballpark of his other previous post, Ohio State, Meyer has certainly become a name to watch nationwide for college football fans. However, he hopped on Friday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd to reveal where he really stands with all these hopeful stories about his potential return to the sidelines.
“I want to cut to the chase," Cowherd told him. "There’s a big story out there all over the newspaper industry, the inter-web, that you met with Penn State. Can you offer some clarity on that? Did you meet with Penn State?”
Meyer needed less than a beat to answer that question.
“I certainly did not meet with Penn State about the job," he said. "And yeah, my phone started blowing up last week. And I’ve got a lot of respect for Penn State. But I have no interest in coaching again. And so, no, of course not."
That is the definition of a stone-cold no. But that didn't stop Cowherd from following up anyways: “What if somebody called and said, $15 million a year for Urban Meyer. What would you say?”
Again, Urban Meyer issued a quick response: “Nah, it’s Big Noon baby.” Meyer has been in his role as an analyst on Big Noon Kickoff since 2019. Of course, he did leave for a while to try his hand coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars, but later returned to Big Noon Kickoff in 2022 and remains in an analyst's role.
As for Meyer's coaching career, what's interesting is that it doesn't span so many decades. He first became a head FBS coach at Bowling Green in 2001 and then walked away from Ohio State in 2018, his last collegiate post, just 17 years later.
But in those 18 total seasons, Meyer raked in the wins. He never won less than eight games in a regular season, which is simply mind-blowing. He only had three seasons as a power conference head coach where he didn't win 10 games. To cap it off, he also won 12 or more games in NINE of his 18 seasons, which shouldn't require a calculator to figure that's half the number of years he coached. Oh, and he did win three national championships at two different schools in 2006, 2008 and 2014.
What a career, and a career that is 100% for sure over.