After Huge Game, Toronto Blue Jays' Catcher Stands Atop Some Fun Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays plastered the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon, winning 9-3 at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays, who are a major disappointment thus far this year, are now 21-25. The White Sox, among the worst teams in all of baseball, are now 14-34.
The Blue Jays blasted 12 hits in total with three players turning in multi-hit efforts. One of those guys was catcher Danny Jansen, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI.
Because of his big effort, he's now at the top of some fun Blue Jays history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Highest OPS by a (primary) catcher with the through their first 22 games of a season:
1.078- Danny Jansen (2024 via singling, doubling and homering & posting 5 RBI in today's 9-3 win vs CHW)
1.054- Charlie O'Brien (1996)
1.006- Gregg Zaun (2006)
.974- Pat Borders (1990)
Jansen was injured earlier in the year so he only has 69 at-bats, but that's unreal production out of your catcher. He has five homers and 12 RBI thus far, and it's good timing too, because he'll be a free agent at the end of the season.
Jansen is in the seventh year of his career, all with the Jays. He's a .230 career homer with 70 home runs and 208 RBI.
The Blue Jays and White Sox will play each other again on Tuesday night in a battle of solid lefties.
Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 2.60 ERA) pitches for the Jays while Garrett Crochet (4-4, 4.18 ERA) pitches for the White Sox.
First pitch is 7:07 p.m. ET.
