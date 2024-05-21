Fastball

After Huge Game, Toronto Blue Jays' Catcher Stands Atop Some Fun Team History

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon as catcher Danny Jansen moved into the history books courtesy of a big game.

Brady Farkas

May 20, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) hits a two run home run.
May 20, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) hits a two run home run. / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Blue Jays plastered the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon, winning 9-3 at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays, who are a major disappointment thus far this year, are now 21-25. The White Sox, among the worst teams in all of baseball, are now 14-34.

The Blue Jays blasted 12 hits in total with three players turning in multi-hit efforts. One of those guys was catcher Danny Jansen, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI.

Because of his big effort, he's now at the top of some fun Blue Jays history.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

Highest OPS by a (primary) catcher with the through their first 22 games of a season:
1.078- Danny Jansen (2024 via singling, doubling and homering & posting 5 RBI in today's 9-3 win vs CHW)
1.054- Charlie O'Brien (1996)
1.006- Gregg Zaun (2006)
.974- Pat Borders (1990)

Jansen was injured earlier in the year so he only has 69 at-bats, but that's unreal production out of your catcher. He has five homers and 12 RBI thus far, and it's good timing too, because he'll be a free agent at the end of the season.

Jansen is in the seventh year of his career, all with the Jays. He's a .230 career homer with 70 home runs and 208 RBI.

The Blue Jays and White Sox will play each other again on Tuesday night in a battle of solid lefties.

Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 2.60 ERA) pitches for the Jays while Garrett Crochet (4-4, 4.18 ERA) pitches for the White Sox.

First pitch is 7:07 p.m. ET.

