After Huge Game, Toronto Blue Jays' Catcher Stands Atop Some Fun Team History

Highest OPS by a (primary) catcher with the @BlueJays through their first 22 games of a season:

1.078- Danny Jansen (2024 via singling, doubling and homering & posting 5 RBI in today's 9-3 win vs CHW)

1.054- Charlie O'Brien (1996)

1.006- Gregg Zaun (2006)

.974- Pat Borders (1990) pic.twitter.com/3IEIWZRwdp