Ninth Inning of Padres-Diamondbacks Game Produces Baseball History Never Seen Before
The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night thanks to a walk-off home run from Manny Machado, but the entire ninth inning of the game produced baseball history that we've never seen before.
Minnesota Twins on Wrong Side of History Despite Epic Comeback vs. Houston Astros
The Minnesota Twins scored seven runs in the ninth inning on Friday night, but still fell against the Houston Astros, 13-12. The not-quite-complete comeback put the Twins in some rare history over the last 24 years.
Former Top Prospect Set to Make Long-Awaited Return For Tampa Bay Rays
For the first time in 727 days, Tampa Bay Rays' pitcher Shane Baz is set to take the field on a major-league mound. The Rays are taking on the Texas Rangers, the team that eliminated them in the AL Wild Card series a year ago.