Jul 6, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (93) hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees Rookie Ben Rice Hits 3 Homers, Makes History Against Boston Red Sox

Ben Rice went yard three times against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, powering the New York Yankees to victory and joining some exclusive lists in franchise history.

Sam Connon
|
Jun 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kevin Pillar (12) is greeted by first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly bySchanuel during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.
News

Los Angeles Angels' Kevin Pillar Celebrates Reaching 10 Years of MLB Service Time

Kevin Pillar has finally secured his pension after appearing in over 1,000 MLB games for nine different MLB clubs, and he made sure to celebrate in style.

Sam Connon
|
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Addison Barger (47) reacts after receiving a walk against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
News

Toronto Blue Jays Option Rookie to Minor Leagues in Brutal Fashion on Saturday

The Toronto Blue Jays have re-instated veteran Justin Turner from the paternity list but it came at the expense of rookie Addison Barger, who was sent to Triple-A in brutal fashion. Let's explain:

Brady Farkas
|
Jul 2, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) celebrates scoring against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at loanDepot Park.
News

Boston Red Sox Superstar Rafael Devers Records 1,000th Hit of MLB Career

Rafael Devers hit an RBI single off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Saturday, giving the Boston Red Sox third baseman 1,000 hits in his MLB career so far.

Sam Connon
|
Jun 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.
Injuries

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Unlikely to Play in All-Star Game, Per Manager

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Friday that Fernando Tatis Jr. is unlikely to take the field in the 2024 All-Star Game due to the stress reaction in his right thigh bone.

Sam Connon
|
Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) rounds first base after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes (35) at Yankee Stadium on July 5.
News

Red Sox Do Something Not Done in Last 115 Years of Team History in Win Over Yankees

The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees on Friday night, 5-3, in extra-innings. They did so in an epic fashion not seen in the last 115 years of team history.

Brady Farkas
|
Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) reacts after hitting a third home run of the game during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.
History

Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Hits 3 Home Runs, Makes Franchise History

Will Smith became just the third catcher in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers to blast three home runs in a single game, lifting his team to victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Sam Connon
|
Jun 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Joey Loperfido (10) catches a fly ball for an out against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Minute Maid Park.
News

Houston Astros' Joey Loperfido Makes Incredible Juggling Catch at the Wall

It took a video review to confirm the insanity, but Houston Astros outfielder Joey Loperfido ran a tip drill with himself to rob Minnesota Twins utility man Willi Castro of an extra-base hit.

Sam Connon
|
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13), right, is congratulated by Jackson Merrill (3) after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on July 5.
History

Ninth Inning of Padres-Diamondbacks Game Produces Baseball History Never Seen Before

The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night thanks to a walk-off home run from Manny Machado, but the entire ninth inning of the game produced baseball history that we've never seen before.

Brady Farkas
|
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) hits a grand slam against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Target Field on July 5.
History

Minnesota Twins on Wrong Side of History Despite Epic Comeback vs. Houston Astros

The Minnesota Twins scored seven runs in the ninth inning on Friday night, but still fell against the Houston Astros, 13-12. The not-quite-complete comeback put the Twins in some rare history over the last 24 years.

Brady Farkas
|
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) kneels to the field during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 29.
News

These Numbers Show Just How Bad its Been For New York Yankees Recently

The New York Yankees were beaten by the Boston Red Sox on Friday night and these numbers highlight just how bad it's been for New York over the last three weeks.

Brady Farkas
|
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park on July 5.
History

Philadelphia Phillies Star Moving Up Historic List Among Shortstops After Big Night

After a multi-homer night on Friday, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is moving up an impressive all-time list among shortstops.

Brady Farkas
|
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) hits a grand slam during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 5.
History

Milwaukee Brewers Keep Making History as Grand Slams Keep Piling Up

The Milwaukee Brewers, who are one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball this year, just can't stop hitting grand slams at a historic rate.

Brady Farkas
|
Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Bryan Reynolds (middle) celebrates his grand slam home run with catcher Yasmani Grandal (left) and right fielder Joshua Palacios (right) center) and shortstop Oneil Cruz (right) against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at PNC Park on July 5.

Pittsburgh Pirates Do Something They Haven't Done in Last 28 Years of Team History

The Pittsburgh Pirates routed the New York Mets on Friday night, making history all over the park in the process.

Brady Farkas
|
Jun 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle (9) hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
History

Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle Continues Breakout Season With Historic Start to July

Brenton Doyle has taken major strides forward at the plate this season, and the Colorado Rockies have gotten a unique amount of production out of the outfielder three games into this month.

Sam Connon
|
Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Wrigley Field on July 5.
History

Chicago Cubs' Lefty Breaks Wild Streak in Baseball History on Friday

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Angels behind a gem from Justin Steele. With his complete game effort, Steele finally broke a wild streak in baseball history.

Brady Farkas
|
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays after the fourth inning at Rogers Centre in 2022.
News

Former Top Prospect Set to Make Long-Awaited Return For Tampa Bay Rays

For the first time in 727 days, Tampa Bay Rays' pitcher Shane Baz is set to take the field on a major-league mound. The Rays are taking on the Texas Rangers, the team that eliminated them in the AL Wild Card series a year ago.

Brady Farkas
|
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) looks out from the dugout prior to the start of a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on June 15.
News

Blue Jays Lead All of Baseball in This Poor Mark as Disastrous Season Continues

The Toronto Blue Jays have had an extremely difficult season in 2024 and this is part of the reason why:

Brady Farkas
|
Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Keston Hiura (18) hits an RBI double in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in 2022.
News

Former Milwaukee Brewers Top Prospect Gets Another Crack at Big Leagues

Because of an injury to Luis Rengifo, the Los Angeles Angels have called up former top prospect Keston Hiura. He hasn't played in the big leagues since the end of 2022.

Brady Farkas
|
A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park.
News

New York Yankees Releasing Perhaps Best Ballpark Giveaway of Season on Friday

The New York Yankees are executing perhaps the best ballpark giveaway of the year on Friday night before the game against the Boston Red Sox.

Brady Farkas
|
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on June 30.
History

Minnesota Twins' Infielder Does Something Not Done in Last 25 Years of Team History

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 12-3 in a rain-shortened game on Thursday afternoon as infielder Jose Miranda did something not done in the last 25 years of team history at the plate.

Brady Farkas
|
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) hits against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field on June 16.
History

Arizona Diamondbacks' Slugger Joins Hall of Famers in History as Epic Run Continues

Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks continues to own the Los Angeles Dodgers in historic fashion, hitting another two home runs on Thursday.

Brady Farkas
|
Apr 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher DL Hall (37) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium.
Injuries

Milwaukee Brewers' DL Hall Completes Rehab Assignment, MLB Role Yet to Be Determined

DL Hall was one of the key pieces the Milwaukee Brewers got back from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, but he has missed most of 2024 with a knee injury.

Sam Connon
|
San Francisco Giants center fielder Heliot Ramos (17) gestures after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Oracle Park on June 30.
History

San Francisco Giants' Breakout Star Joins Former Home Run Champ in History

Heliot Ramos has now done something in San Francisco Giants' history that hasn't been done since the days of Dave Kingman.

Brady Farkas
|
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin (27) prepares to throw a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 4.
History

Washington Nationals' Jake Irvin Joins Max Scherzer in Team History with Stellar Outing

The Washington Nationals shut out the New York Mets on July 4 as right-hander Jake Irvin threw another gem on the mound. With the performance, he tied future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in team history.

Brady Farkas
|