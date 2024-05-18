Aaron Judge in the Midst of a Stretch Like He's Never Had Before
The New York Yankees continued their great season on Friday night by beating the Chicago White Sox, 4-2, at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, the Yankees are now 31-15 on the year. They are one of three teams in baseball with 30 wins, joining the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the win, Aaron Judge went 1-for-1 with a home run and three walks. After a slow start, he's now hitting .267 with 12 homers and 30 RBI. He's also in the midst of a stretch like he's never had before.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Aaron Judge’s 2.239 OPS in his last 5 games is the highest in any 5-game span of his career
only other Yankees with an OPS that high in at least one 5-game span, min 20 PA:
2007 Alex Rodriguez
2006, ’05 Jason Giambi
1966, ’62, ’61, ’57, ’56 Mickey Mantle
1957 Bill Skowron
1950 Johnny Mize
1948, ’37 Joe DiMaggio
1940 Charlie Keller
1936 Tony Lazzeri
1934 Lou Gehrig
1932, ’26, ’24, ’23, ’21, ’20 Babe Ruth
With Judge rolling like he is, and with Juan Soto hitting in front of him, the Yankees are well positioned to remain solid offensively throughout the entire season. New York hasn't won a World Series since the 2009 season and this might be their best chance to do so. Furthermore, Gerrit Cole should be returning from injury sometime in June potentially.
As for Judge, he's one of the most impactful hitters in all of baseball, hitting 269 career homers since his career began in 2016. He won the 2022 American League MVP and has hit 37 homers or more in four different seasons thus far.
