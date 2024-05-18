Aaron Judge in the Midst of a Stretch Like He's Never Had Before

Aaron Judge’s 2.239 OPS in his last 5 games is the highest in any 5-game span of his career



only other Yankees with an OPS that high in at least one 5-game span, min 20 PA:



2007 Alex Rodriguez

2006, ’05 Jason Giambi

1966, ’62, ’61, ’57, ’56 Mickey Mantle

1957 Bill Skowron

