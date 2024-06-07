Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe of New York Yankees Continue to Chase History
The New York Yankees finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. The 8-5 win moved the Yankees to 45-19 on the season, which is the best record in the American League. The Twins are now 33-29 and remain in third place in the American League Central.
In the win, Yankees' leadoff man Anthony Volpe went 1-for-5 with a run scored. Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 but scored two runs after drawing two walks.
By getting on base yet again, Volpe and Judge moved even closer to the top of a prestigious list in teammate history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive games reaching base safely, teammates in games played together (Expansion Era, 1961):
1998 Cal Ripken, Eric Davis: 36
2001 Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez: 35
2003 Andruw Jones, Rafael Furcal: 34
2024 Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge: 32 *active
1988 Mike Greenwell, Wade Boggs: 32
h/t @EliasSports
Volpe is hitting .288 this season while Judge is hitting .289. With Juan Soto sandwiched between them in the order, the Yankees have one of the best top-thirds of a lineup of any team in baseball.
Both Judge and Soto each have OPS's over 1.000 at this point.
The Yankees will start a big-time series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. First pitch from Yankee Stadium will come at 7:05 p.m. ET.
It will mark the first visit for Shohei Ohtani to Yankee Stadium as a member of the Dodgers.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for Los Angeles. He'll be opposed by Cody Poteet, who is making his third start for the Yankees.
