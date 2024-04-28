Andrew Benintendi Makes Chicago White Sox History With Walk-Off, Multi-Home Run Game
The Chicago White Sox are officially winners of back-to-back games for the first time in 2024, and they have outfielder Andrew Benintendi to thank for it.
Chicago was playing host to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, having already won the series opener on Friday. The White Sox went down 3-0 early, until Benintendi tied things up with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth.
Benintendi added an RBI single in the fifth, but his biggest at-bat of the night came after the Rays staged a comeback to force extra-innings.
The 29-year-old outfielder demolished the first pitch he saw, sending it 401 feet to right-center. Benintendi went yard for the second time in the game, walking it off for the White Sox with a two-run homer.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Benintendi became the sixth White Sox player to post a multi-home run game with a walk-off home run since 2010. No one had done so for the franchise since Tyler Flowers in 2014, so Benintendi snapped a 10-year drought with his bomb Saturday.
Benintendi's clutch power surge came relatively out of the blue, considering he entered the game batting .169 with zero home runs, four RBI and a .395 OPS. Now, Benintendi is batting .191 with two home runs, 10 RBI and a .501 OPS.
The White Sox signed Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract prior to last season. He was fresh off an All-Star campaign with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees, and he wasn't too far removed from being a key piece on the Boston Red Sox's World Series team in 2018.
Benintendi is batting .252 with a .656 OPS since arriving in Chicago, however, compared to the .279 and .782 OPS he boasted in his career before then.
Game 3 of the series between the White Sox and Rays is scheduled to get underway at 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.