Andrew McCutchen Makes More Pittsburgh Pirates History By Blasting Home Run

Most career home runs from the leadoff position - Player in @Pirates franchise history (1882-present):

86- Barry Bonds

40- Andrew McCutchen (Via his 6th inning solo shot in a 5-2 win vs the Rockies earlier tonight)

40- Bill Virdon

36- Al Martin

30- Nate McLouth

24- Starling Marte pic.twitter.com/P6WR2Tgd3N