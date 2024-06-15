Andrew McCutchen Makes More Pittsburgh Pirates History By Blasting Home Run
The Pittsburgh Pirates have had plenty of home run hitters in their storied, 142-year history, and Andrew McCutchen has managed to best almost all of them.
The veteran hit his 308th career homer against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, helping to lift his team to a 5-2 road win. He added a double as well, finishing the game 2-for-4 with two runs out of the leadoff spot.
McCutchen now has 224 home runs as a member of the Pirates, 40 of which have come as a leadoff hitter.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, that moves McCutchen into a tie for second place on the Pirates' all-time leaderboards for home runs from the leadoff position. Bill Virdon also had 40 between 1956 and 1968.
Barry Bonds leads all Pittsburgh players with 86 such home runs.
McCutchen ranks fourth in Pirates history in total home runs, having passed Bonds back in 2017. The following season, however, McCutchen left via free agency didn't return to Pittsburgh until 2023.
With his San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers days behind him, McCutchen has decided to finish his career with the Pirates. After a resurgent 2023 campaign, in which he hit .256 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a .776 OPS and a 1.5 WAR, McCutchen is on a similar pace a few months into 2024.
McCutchen is currently batting .239 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, a .733 OPS and 0.7 WAR through 56 games this season.
The five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and former NL MVP rarely plays in the outfield anymore, instead settling in at designated hitter in his later years.
McCutchen and the Pirates will continue their series with the Rockies on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET.
