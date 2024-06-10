Another Day, Another Round of Baseball History For Yankees' Star Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Sunday night to salvage game three of the weekend set. Once again, Aaron Judge fueled the offense for New York, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.
The home run was his 24th of the year and continues a torrid stretch for him. In fact, Judge made multiple instances of baseball history yet again with his performance.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Aaron Judge now has 281 career HR, 2 more than any other player in his 1st 1,000 career games
[this is his 902nd game]
And this...
players with more than 30 extra-base hits in a single-season 30-game span, since at least 1901:
2024 Aaron Judge
1937 Joe DiMaggio
1928 Chick Hafey
And Judge is also part of this historic list...
most HR in first 10 career games vs single opponent, players to debut since 1900:
Luke Scott vs DET: 10
Eric Thames vs CIN: 9
Jeff Bagwell vs CHW: 9
Aaron Judge vs LAD: 8
Cody Bellinger vs NYM: 8
Rhys Hoskins vs MIA: 8
Khris Davis vs TEX: 8
Jayson Werth vs TOR: 8
Jim Thome vs STL: 8
Eric Karros vs SEA: 8
Vinny Castilla vs ARI: 8
Reggie Jackson vs SEP (now MIL): 8
Mickey Mantle vs WAS (now TEX): 8
Judge's performance was even more impressive considering that Juan Soto was out all weekend with a bum forearm, so he didn't have the usual lineup protection.
After a slow start to the season, Judge is right back in the thick of MVP discussions in the American League. He has 24 home runs, 59 RBI and has stolen five bases. He's posted an OPS of 1.139 and is likely destined for another All-Star Game this summer.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.