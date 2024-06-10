Another Day, Another Round of Baseball History For Yankees' Star Aaron Judge

most HR in first 10 career games vs single opponent, players to debut since 1900:



Luke Scott vs DET: 10

Eric Thames vs CIN: 9

Jeff Bagwell vs CHW: 9

Aaron Judge vs LAD: 8

Cody Bellinger vs NYM: 8

Rhys Hoskins vs MIA: 8

Khris Davis vs TEX: 8

Jayson Werth vs TOR: 8

Jim Thome vs… https://t.co/Lu6OYDGVkn