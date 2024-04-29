Corbin Carroll is Going Through a Stretch Like He Never Has Before
The Arizona Diamondbacks staved off a sweep on Sunday by beating the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, at T-Mobile Park. The win moved the defending National League champions to 13-16 on the season.
While the win was nice - and necessary - the D'Backs were once again unable to get outfielder Corbin Carroll going.
The defending National League Rookie of the Year is hitting just .189 this year and is mired in the worst stretch of his young career.
The following came from Bob Nightengale of USA Today before that Sunday game:
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, last year’s NL Rookie of the Year, has badly struggled was demoted to seventh in the lineup. He’s hitting just .202 with a .566 OPS and only three extra-base hits. His .253 slugging percentage is his worst in a 24-game span.
Still, scouts say they really haven’t noticed anything drastically different in his approach and say it’s foolish for anyone to be alarmed.
It's good to hear that people aren't alarmed at this point, but you have to be surprised and disappointed. After another 0-for-4 on Sunday, that average is down to the aforementioned .189 and his OPS is down to .531. He has just one home run, five RBI and eight stolen bases through the first 29 games of the year.
The 23-year-old took the league by storm last season, hitting 25 homers and stealing 54 bases as the D'Backs won the NL pennant.
The D'Backs will take on the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
