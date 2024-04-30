Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners Make History in Pitchers Duel on Monday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, 2-1, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The M's got the win thanks to a walk-off home run from designated hitter Mitch Garver but the real story was the history-making performance put up by both starting pitchers.
Mariners' starter Bryce Miller and Braves' starter Max Fried both had no-hitters through the sixth inning, marking just the seventh time in the last 60+ years that that has happened.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
both teams hitless thru 6 innings, last 50 seasons:
Today ATL at SEA: Max Fried, Bryce Miller
4/3/21 MIN at MIL: José Berríos, Corbin Burnes
8/2/14 SF at NYM: Jake Peavy, Jacob deGrom
4/2/14 ATL at MIL: Aaron Harang, Matt Garza
6/13/10 CHW at CHC: Gavin Floyd, Ted Lilly
6/10/97 FLA at SF: Kevin Brown, William VanLandingham
7/13/80 NYY at CHW: Rudy May, Steve Trout
Miller surrendered his first hit in the top of the seventh when Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an infield single. The M's didn't get the first knock until the bottom of the eighth when Josh Rojas hit a single. Fried didn't surrender that hit though, having departed the game after 6.0 innings because of a high pitch count.
All in all, Miller went 7.0 innings in the no-decision. He allowed just the one hit and one walk while striking out 10. Fried struck out seven with two walks over his 6.0 innings.
AJ Minter took the loss for Atlanta after allowing a single to Jorge Polanco in the ninth and the walk-off blast from Garver.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.