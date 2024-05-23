Max Fried Extends Road Dominance in a Way We've Never Seen Before
The Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, 9-2, at Wrigley Field.
With the win, the reigning National League East champions are now 28-18 while the Cubs are 27-23.
The Braves certainly got solid offense in this one, as Adam Duvall hit a home run early in the game and Marcell Ozuna homered late, but the real story was ace lefty Max Fried.
Fried threw a complete game, surrendering just two runs (one earned). He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out nine. He threw only 105 pitches and peppered the strike zone, with 72 of them being thrown for strikes.
For the year, Fried is 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA but he's been historically dominant on the road of late.
Per @OptaSTATS on "X:"
The ' Max Fried has held hitters to a .075 batting average over his last 4 road starts.
That's the lowest BA allowed by any MLB pitcher over a span of 4 road starts in the modern era (min. 100 batters faced).
Those 4 starts took place in front of a combined 155,688 fans.
With those big attendance numbers, Fried is also clearly performing well in the big moments and in tough environments. He carried a no-hitter through six innings of that start in Seattle.
The 30-year-old made his major league debut in 2017 and has gone 66-28 over his career with a 3.06 ERA. He helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series and is setting himself up for a nice payday this offseason in free agency.
