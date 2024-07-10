Baltimore Orioles Become First Team in History with This Awesome All-Star Distinction
With Jordan Westburg being named as an All-Star Game replacement for Rafael Devers on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles are now the first team in baseball history to have this incredible distinction, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
with Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, the 2024 O's are the first team to have three All-Star position players who are in their 3rd career season or earlier
h/t @AndrewSimonMLB
The O's young talent is certainly the object of every executive's affection around baseball, and it's the main reason why Baltimore is currently leading the American League East. The O's won 101 games last year but their experience now, the hope is that they can bring the organization its first World Series since 1983.
All three of those players are having excellent seasons, with Henderson looking like a front-runner for American League MVP. Entering play on Wednesday, he's already got 27 homers. Westburg is hitting .281 with 15 homers and 50 RBI while Rutschman is hitting .286 with 16 homers and 59 RBI. He is one of the best catchers in the league already.
The Orioles will be back in action on Wednesday night when they take on the Chicago Cubs at Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET as rookie Shota Imanaga pitches for the Cubs, while former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes pitches for the Orioles.
Imanaga has tailed off since his great start, but he's still 7-2 with a 3.16 ERA. Burnes is 9-3 with a 2.32.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.