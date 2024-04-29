Baltimore Orioles' Break Franchise Record With Home Run-Happy Lineup
Even in a loss, the Baltimore Orioles found a way to put on a show at the plate.
Catcher Adley Rutschman and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle each hit home runs in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Third baseman Ramón Urías added one of his own in the fourth, putting Baltimore on top 6-4.
The A's came eventually through with homers in the seventh and ninth to secure the 7-6 win, but that didn't stop the O's from making history in the series finale.
Baltimore now has eight players with at least four home runs on the season, with Rutschman and Mountcastle both joining the club on Sunday. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is the most players the Orioles have had with four-plus homers through the first 27 games of a season in franchise history.
The previous record was six such batters, which they achieved in 2020, 2005 and 1985, per MLB.com's Jake Rill.
Rutschman, Mountcastle, designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and right fielder Anthony Santander have hit four home runs each, with third baseman Jordan Westburg ranking one spot above them with five. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson leads the team with nine, while outfielders Colton Cowser and Cedric Mullins are tied for second with six apiece.
Thanks to the balanced power attack, Baltimore leads all of MLB with 44 home runs this season. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are tied for second with 37.
At their current pace, the Orioles are on track to hit 264 home runs by the end of 2024. That would break their current franchise record of 257, set back in 1996, and be tied for the seventh-most all-time league-wide.
The Orioles open up a four-game series against the Yankees on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
