Ben Joyce Just Passed Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles Angels History

The fastest pitches thrown by a Los Angeles Angels starter in the Statcast era:



Ben Joyce, 102.3 MPH*

Ben Joyce, 102.0 MPH*

Ben Joyce, 101.6 MPH*

Ben Joyce, 101.5 MPH*

Shohei Ohtani, 101.4 MPH

Ben Joyce, 101.3 MPH*

Ben Joyce, 101.3 MPH*

Ervin Santana, 101.3 MPH



* - today https://t.co/MRGjOKFmoM