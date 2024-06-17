Red Sox Join Rare Club in Baseball History of Last 100 Years with Stolen Base Parade
The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees on Sunday night 9-3 at Fenway Park. In that win, the Red Sox ran wild, stealing a franchise-record nine bases.
They also put themselves in a rare category in baseball history as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
teams with a game with 9+ SB, live-ball era (1920):
2024 BOS
2023 CIN
2010 TEX
2000 FLA
1999 SD
1996 COL
1983 STL
1976 OAK (2 games)
1976 CIN
Jarren Duran stole two bases, giving him 17 for the season, while Dom Smith got his first. Ceddanne Rafaela stole his ninth base of the year and David Hamilton stole four bases, giving him 18. Bobby Dalbec also added one in the victory.
The Red Sox now lead the American League in steals and each of those stolen bases came off the arm of Yankees' catcher Jose Trevino.
After the record-setting win, the Red Sox are now 37-35 on the season. The Yankees are the best team in baseball right now at 50-24, but it was a disappointing weekend for them against their rivals, having lost two of three.
Boston, who finished last in the American League East last season, is in third place in the American League East. They are 12.0 games back of the Yankees and they are currently 3.0 back in the chase for the final wild card spot.
Boston will open up a new series on Monday night when they travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays. Nick Pivetta, a Canada native, goes for Boston against lefty Yusei Kikuchi.
