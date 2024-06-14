Red Sox' Offensive Catalyst Has an Incredibly Historic Stat Line So Far This Season

Jarren Duran joins Nomar Garciaparra (1997, 2003), José Offerman (1999), Johnny Damon (2002) and Jacoby Ellsbury (2009) as the only Red Sox players in the last 70 years to have 5 HR, 10 3B, 20 2B and 15 SB in a season.



The Red Sox still have 93 games left to play this season.