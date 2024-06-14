Fastball

Red Sox' Offensive Catalyst Has an Incredibly Historic Stat Line So Far This Season

Jarren Duran of the Red Sox is likely to be an All-Star, but he's already put together a historic season and we still have 93 games left to play.

Brady Farkas

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on June 13.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on June 13. / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox routed the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night at Fenway Park. The 9-3 win moved the Red Sox back over .500 at 35-34 for the season while the second straight Phillies loss dropped them to 46-22.

In the win, the great season for Red Sox' leadoff hitter Jarren Duran continued, as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. His two doubles put him in an incredible group in team history as well, according to @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:

Jarren Duran joins Nomar Garciaparra (1997, 2003), José Offerman (1999), Johnny Damon (2002) and Jacoby Ellsbury (2009) as the only Red Sox players in the last 70 years to have 5 HR, 10 3B, 20 2B and 15 SB in a season.

The Red Sox still have 93 games left to play this season.

If he stays healthy, Duran seems likely to break more records as the season goes on. The 27-year-old also seems likely to earn a spot on the American League All-Star team next month.

He's now hitting .272 with five homers, 30 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Duran has posted an OPS of .806, which is even more impressive considering that Trevor Story is out for the season, Triston Casas is on the 60-day IL and Masataka Yoshida has missed significant time with injury. The lineup protection isn't there for Duran and he's succeeding anyways.

The Red Sox will start a crucial series with the division-rival New York Yankees on Friday night. First pitch is at a special time of 6:30 p.m. ET.

