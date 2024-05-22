Boston Red Sox' Speedster Continues to Do Historic Things as Team Wins Tuesday
The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, 5-2, at Tropicana Field to take the first two games of the series.
With the win, the Sox are back over .500 at 25-24 and have moved into third place in the American League East. The division-rival Rays have now fallen back into fourth place.
The win on Tuesday was fueled by Sox' outfielder Jarren Duran, who put together a rare performance, hitting a home run and stealing home. With that particular contribution, Duran joined a rare list in team history, per @SoxNotes on "X:"
Red Sox in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to hit a home run and steal home in the same game:
Jarren Duran (May 21, 2024 at TB)
Mike Napoli (June 22, 2014 at OAK)
Rico Petrocelli (Sept. 9, 1967 vs. NYY)
Duran's steal of home on Tuesday came as the result of a first-and-third play, but they all count the same.
While Duran was good in 2023, he has continued to break out in 2024. He's hitting .271 with three homers, 11 stolen bases and 20 RBI. He's also posted a .805 OPS which is made all the more impressive by the fact that the Red Sox are missing Triston Casas, Trevor Story and Mastaka Yoshida in the lineup.
Duran is a lifetime .261 hitter after making his debut during the 2021 season.
The Red Sox will play the Rays again on Wednesday night in the season finale. First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET.
