Garrett Crochet's Huge Day Lifts Him into Baseball History Books
The Chicago White Sox avoided a four-game sweep on Thursday, beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in 10 innings at T-Mobile Park.
Unfortunately, because the game went to extra-innings, White Sox' hurler Garrett Crochet did not factor into the decision. The lefty was electric, giving up just one run on two hits over 7.0 innings. He struck out 13 and made baseball history with the performance.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most strikeouts with fewer than 20 walks, 1st 15 career starts since 1900:
2014 Masahiro Tanaka: 119
2024 Garrett Crochet: 116
2010-11 Stephen Strasburg: 103
He has now struck out 116 batters in 82.2 innings this season and he features some of the best pure stuff of any starter in the sport.
Crochet has been awesome despite the White Sox having the worst record in all of baseball at 18-52. Having made the switch to the rotation this year from the bullpen, Crochet is 6-5 with a 3.16 ERA. He's almost certain to be the White Sox lone representative at the All-Star Game later this summer in Arlington.
There are also have been trade rumors swirling around the 24-year-old but the White Sox reportedly don't want to trade him, despite making everyone else on the roster available.
The White Sox will stay on the West Coast for a new series over the weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch on Friday will come at 9:40 p.m. ET as Chris Flexen (CWS) pitches against Ryne Nelson (ARZ).
Flexen is 2-5 with a 5.06 ERA on the year while Nelson is 3-5 with a 5.96.
