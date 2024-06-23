Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan Joins Exclusive List as Batting Average Nears .400
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan stayed hot Sunday, paving the way for a sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Kwan led off the fourth inning with a home run to put Cleveland on top 5-3. The Guardians went on to win 6-5 as Kwan finished the afternoon 2-for-5 at the plate.
As it stands, Kwan is now batting .390 on the season. He is 11 plate appearances shy of qualifying for the league leaderboards – thanks to the four weeks he missed with a left hamstring strain in May – but his batting average is 79 points higher than the official AL leader, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Kwan is now just the fifth player since 2000 to have a batting average of .390 or higher through 49 games played, minimum 150 plate appearances, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
Todd Helton was batting .420 at this point in his season back in 2000, while Chipper Jones was batting .418 in 2008. Joe Mauer, another Hall of Famer, was batting .395 through 49 games in 2009.
Justin Turner was the last to achieve the feat prior to Kwan, also hitting .390 across his first 49 appearances in 2017.
Kwan's slugging percentage is also up to .575, compared to his .370 mark from a year ago. As Langs noted on Saturday, that is far and away the best year-over-year improvement across the league this year.
The 26-year-old outfielder won Gold Gloves in both 2022 and 2023, finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022.
After entering this season with a .739 career OPS, Kwan's season OPS is sitting at 1.023. He also came into Sunday with a 3.2 WAR, rapidly approaching the 3.6 mark he put up across 158 games in 2023.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.