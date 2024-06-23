Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan Joins Exclusive List as Batting Average Nears .400

.390+ BA in first 49 games played in a season, since 2000 (min 150 PA):



2024 Steven Kwan: .390 (.575 SLG)

2017 Justin Turner: .390 (.537)

2009 Joe Mauer: .395 (.697)

2008 Chipper Jones: .418 (.674)

2000 Todd Helton: .420 (.824)