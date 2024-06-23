Fastball

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan Joins Exclusive List as Batting Average Nears .400

Steven Kwan has been red-hot since returning from the injured list a few weeks ago, as the Cleveland Guardians outfielder is now batting .390 on the season.

Sam Connon

Jun 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) rounds the bases on his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field.
Jun 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) rounds the bases on his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan stayed hot Sunday, paving the way for a sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kwan led off the fourth inning with a home run to put Cleveland on top 5-3. The Guardians went on to win 6-5 as Kwan finished the afternoon 2-for-5 at the plate.

As it stands, Kwan is now batting .390 on the season. He is 11 plate appearances shy of qualifying for the league leaderboards – thanks to the four weeks he missed with a left hamstring strain in May – but his batting average is 79 points higher than the official AL leader, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Kwan is now just the fifth player since 2000 to have a batting average of .390 or higher through 49 games played, minimum 150 plate appearances, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Todd Helton was batting .420 at this point in his season back in 2000, while Chipper Jones was batting .418 in 2008. Joe Mauer, another Hall of Famer, was batting .395 through 49 games in 2009.

Justin Turner was the last to achieve the feat prior to Kwan, also hitting .390 across his first 49 appearances in 2017.

Kwan's slugging percentage is also up to .575, compared to his .370 mark from a year ago. As Langs noted on Saturday, that is far and away the best year-over-year improvement across the league this year.

The 26-year-old outfielder won Gold Gloves in both 2022 and 2023, finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022.

After entering this season with a .739 career OPS, Kwan's season OPS is sitting at 1.023. He also came into Sunday with a 3.2 WAR, rapidly approaching the 3.6 mark he put up across 158 games in 2023.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History