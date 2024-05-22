Cole Ragans' Historic 1-Hit Gem Helps Kansas City Royals Sweep Detroit Tigers
Kansas City Royals left-hander Cole Ragans tossed quite the gem against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, making franchise history in the process.
Ragans took a perfect game into the third inning and a no-hitter into the sixth. The 26-year-old southpaw finished the day having allowed just one hit and three walks across 6.0 scoreless innings of work.
Along the way, Ragans racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts.
Ragans' performance marked only the second time in Royals franchise history that a pitcher posted a start with 12-plus strikeouts and no more than one hit allowed, per Underdog Fantasy's Jayhay. Danny Duffy became the first to achieve the feat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 1, 2016, and no one else had done so since.
Jayhay also noted that it was also the Royals' fourth double-digit strikeout performance from a starting pitcher in 2024, matching their total from the entirety of the 2023 campaign.
Through 11 starts this season, Ragans now boasts a 3.34 ERA, 1.145 WHIP and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings. The former first round pick has allowed seven earned runs in two separate starts this year, but has otherwise been among the AL Central's most dangerous arms.
Ragans made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers in 2022, then made his way to Kansas City ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman. After joining the Royals, Ragans made 12 starts, going 5-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 1.074 WHIP down the stretch.
Kansas City held on to win 8-3 on Wednesday, completing the sweep over Detroit and extending their winning streak to six games – tied for the longest in the league. In doing so, the Royals improved to 6-5 when Ragans takes the mound, and 5-1 in his last six starts.
