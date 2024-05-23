Fastball

Colorado Rockies Bookend Win With Home Runs, Carve Out Spot in MLB History Books

The Colorado Rockies made history in their win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, using a pair of multi-run home runs to pick up an extra-inning victory.

Sam Connon

May 22, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the 12th inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Jake Cave (11) also scored on the hit.
May 22, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the 12th inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Jake Cave (11) also scored on the hit. / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
The Colorado Rockies haven't had many reasons to celebrate so far this season, so it only makes sense that one of their rare wins earned them a spot in the MLB history books.

Colorado was on the road to face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, having lost four games in a row. Their out-of-nowhere seven-game winning streak was already far in the rear-view mirror, as they were buried deep in last place in the NL West at 15-32.

The Rockies opened the game up with a bang, though, starting the scoring on a two-run home run by catcher Elías Díaz.

Over the next eight innings, Colorado failed to plate another run. That allowed Oakland to stay alive, and Zack Gelof forced extra innings with an RBI single in the ninth.

After another couple of scoreless frames, the Rockies' offense finally broke through again in the 12th. Third baseman Ryan McMahon went yard this time around, delivering a two-run home run to center that gave Colorado a 4-2 lead.

The A's scored one run in the bottom of the 12th, but the Rockies still held on to win 4-3.

According to OptaSTATS, the Rockies became the first team in MLB history to hit a multi-run home run in the first inning and a multi-run home run in the 12th inning or later without scoring any runs in between. But for as unorthodox as a strategy as it was, it still led to a win for Colorado.

Colorado and Oakland are set to close out their three-game series Thursday at 3:37 p.m. ET.

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.