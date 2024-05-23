Colorado Rockies Bookend Win With Home Runs, Carve Out Spot in MLB History Books
The Colorado Rockies haven't had many reasons to celebrate so far this season, so it only makes sense that one of their rare wins earned them a spot in the MLB history books.
Colorado was on the road to face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, having lost four games in a row. Their out-of-nowhere seven-game winning streak was already far in the rear-view mirror, as they were buried deep in last place in the NL West at 15-32.
The Rockies opened the game up with a bang, though, starting the scoring on a two-run home run by catcher Elías Díaz.
Over the next eight innings, Colorado failed to plate another run. That allowed Oakland to stay alive, and Zack Gelof forced extra innings with an RBI single in the ninth.
After another couple of scoreless frames, the Rockies' offense finally broke through again in the 12th. Third baseman Ryan McMahon went yard this time around, delivering a two-run home run to center that gave Colorado a 4-2 lead.
The A's scored one run in the bottom of the 12th, but the Rockies still held on to win 4-3.
According to OptaSTATS, the Rockies became the first team in MLB history to hit a multi-run home run in the first inning and a multi-run home run in the 12th inning or later without scoring any runs in between. But for as unorthodox as a strategy as it was, it still led to a win for Colorado.
Colorado and Oakland are set to close out their three-game series Thursday at 3:37 p.m. ET.
