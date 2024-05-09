Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon Moves Up Franchise All-Time Leaderboard on Thursday

Most career runs batted in by a player in @Rockies franchise history (1993-present):

1406- Todd Helton

848- Larry Walker

826- Dante Bichette

761- Charlie Blackmon (Thanks to a run-scoring double against the Giants today)

760- Nolan Arenado

749- Carlos Gonzalez

745- Vinny Castilla