Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon Moves Up Franchise All-Time Leaderboard on Thursday
Longtime Colorado Rockies' stalwart Charlie Blackmon moved up an impressive list in team history on Thursday as the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants, 9-1, at Coors Field.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career runs batted in by a player in franchise history (1993-present):
1406- Todd Helton
848- Larry Walker
826- Dante Bichette
761- Charlie Blackmon (Thanks to a run-scoring double against the Giants today)
760- Nolan Arenado
749- Carlos Gonzalez
745- Vinny Castilla
Considering that Helton is going into the Hall of Fame this year, and that Walker is already in the Hall of Fame, that's an incredibly impressive list for Blackmon to be a part of.
The 37-year-old signed a one-year deal in the offseason to stay in Colorado and is currently hitting .241 with one homer and 13 RBI. For a young team, he's certainly a valuable veteran presence in the lineup and in the clubhouse.
Blackmon is in the 14th year of his career, all with the Rockies, and has put together quite the resume. He's a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a guy who has received MVP votes in two separate seasons. He's a .294 lifetime hitter who won a batting title (.331) back in 2017. He also has led the league in runs scored in two separate seasons.
Blackmon went 3-for-5 in the win on Thursday. The win moved the Rockies to 9-28 on the year while the loss dropped the Giants to 7-22.
Colorado will stay at home over the weekend as they begin a new series with the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET.
