Colorado Rockies' Comeback Win Over San Diego Padres Was Among Best in Team History
The Colorado Rockies were in quite the hole against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, facing a 9-4 deficit midway through the eighth inning.
After first baseman Elehuris Montero grounded out to short to lead off the frame, the Rockies had just five outs left to try and stage a comeback.
As it turned out, they wouldn't even need that many chances.
Second baseman Brendan Rodgers doubled to right. Sean Bouchard came in as a pinch-hitter and drew a walk, chasing Yuki Matsui off the mound in the process.
Wandy Peralta came in to relieve Matsui, and he immediately gave up a three-run home run to right fielder Hunter Goodman.
Catcher Jacob Stallings got aboard with a single, then shortstop Ezequiel Tovar drew a walk. Center fielder Brenton Doyle plated another run with an RBI single, then Tovar tied things up by scoring on a passed ball.
Peralta struck third baseman Ryan McMahon out swinging to record his first out of the day, only to get pulled in favor of Stephen Kolek immediately after. Designated hitter Elías Díaz took two balls from Kolek, then doubled to left to put Colorado up 10-9.
In a span of just six plate appearances, the Rockies had gone from down five to up one.
Colorado was able to hold on to win, as Justin Lawrence came in to close and retired the side in order.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Thursday marked the fourth time in franchise history that the Rockies won after trailing by five-plus runs in the eighth inning or later. The last time they did so was against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 6, 2022, but before that, they hadn't achieved the feat since 2010.
Colorado improved to 7-19 with the win, although they still own the second-worst record in the National League.
After taking Friday off, the Rockies will head to Mexico City for a two-game series against the Houston Astros, who are also 7-19 on the season. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.
