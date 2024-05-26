Colorado Rockies Suffer Bullpen Implosion on Saturday, Tie Horrendous Baseball History
The Colorado Rockies lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday by a score of 8-4. With the loss, the Rockies are now 17-34 on the season, which is the fewest wins in the National League.
Furthermore, with the loss, the Rockies tied a very unfortunate record in baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
There have been 4 instances in MLB this season where a team was leading in the 9th inning or later only to give up 5+ runs that inning and surrender the lead.
All 4 were by the Rockies (April 5, April 30, May 23 & tonight).
The 4 such instances is already tied for the most by any MLB team in a single season in the modern era (with the 1939 Browns and 1952 White Sox).
Justin Lawrence allowed three earned runs on three hits in the top of the ninth inning to suffer the loss while John Curtiss allowed tow more in relief of him. The Rockies had been leading 4-3 heading into the ninth.
The Rockies will look to get back into the win column on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Phillies again at Coors Field. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. ET as presumptive National League Cy Young favorite Ranger Suarez pitches for the Phillies against Cal Quantrill.
Suarez is 9-0 with a 1.36 ERA on the year while the veteran Quantrill is 3-3 with a 3.59 for Colorado.
After this game, the Phillies will head to San Francisco for a series with the Giants. The Rockies will be off on Memorial Day Monday before playing the Guardians on Tuesday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.