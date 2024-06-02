Colorado Rockies' Youngster Joins Troy Tulowitzki in Team History with Big May
Though the month of June has started, that doesn't mean that we can't go back and appreciate the historic month of May from Colorado Rockies' youngster Ezequiel Tovar.
Per @Stathead on social media:
Ezequiel Tovar joins Troy Tulowitzki as the only @Rockies players with 10+ doubles and 5+ home runs in a calendar month before turning 23.
Considering that Tulowitzki is one of the most decorated players in team history, that's quite an accomplishment for Tovar.
The 22-year-old former top prospect is hitting .302 this season with eight homers, 24 RBI and four stolen bases. Known as an excellent defender as well, he's the currently the best thing going for the Rockies, who have the fewest wins in the National League (21).
Tovar made his major league debut in 2022 and is a lifetime .265 hitter. He hit 15 homers a season ago and is set to put together a more powerful season as the year goes on. He is also in contention to be the Rockies' representative at the All-Star Game this summer.
As for Tulowitzki, he spent 13 years in the big leagues with the Rockies, Blue Jays and Yankees. He was a five-time All-Star, a two-time Glover and a two-time Silver Slugger. He also helped the Rockies to their only World Series appearance (2007).
The Rockies will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers once again on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as Austin Gomber pitches against Gavin Stone.
Gomber is 1-2 with a 2.76 for Colorado while Stone is 5-2 with a 3.16.
