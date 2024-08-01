Dylan Cease of San Diego Padres Continues Historic Streak in Wednesday Win
The San Diego Padres walloped the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Wednesday night to move to 59-51 on the year. The red-hot Padres are now in possession of the second wild card spot in the National League and are just 4.5 back of the Dodgers in the National League West two months to go.
While the Padres offense was excellent for putting up eight runs, the pitching of Dylan Cease was once-again brilliant. The righty, who tossed a no-hitter his last time out, went 5.2 innings and allowed just one run on three hits. He walked three but struck out six, moving to 11-8 on the year.
He now has a 3.42 ERA and has been everything the Padres could have hoped for when they traded for him this past offseason.
According to @StatsCentre on social media, Cease is also on a historic run of dominance:
Thanks to his performance on Wednesday night in an 8-1 @Padres victory against the Dodgers, Dylan Cease became the first pitcher in the modern era of MLB (1900-present) to allow 1 earned run or fewer and allow 5 hits or fewer while going at least 22 innings in a span of 4 starts
Cease has struck out 174 batters in just 136.2 innings and is well on his way to being a game one starter for the Padres in any playoff series.
He's got a WHIP of under one (0.99) and will likely take in Cy Young votes in teh National League as well.
The Padres will host the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET.
