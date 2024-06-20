Giancarlo Stanton Currently Could Make New York Yankees' History with Bizarre Season
The New York Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, falling 7-6 in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium.
The two teams, who are battling it out in the American League East, have now split the first two games of the three-game set. New York is 51-25 while Baltimore is 48-25. The Yankees have a 2.5 game lead in the division with Baltimore occupying the first wild card spot.
Giancarlo Stanton had a game-tying single in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra-innings for the Yankees. It eventually ended up not mattering as the Yankees lost but it was still a great moment for a heavily scrutinized player.
Stanton is having a very weird season as he has been productive at the plate (18 homers, 45 RBI), but really struggles getting on base (just a .301 OBP). That combination has put him in a position to accomplish something that has never happened before in Yankees history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Giancarlo Stanton currently has a .301 OBP and a .494 SLG.
He’d be only the 3rd qualified player in the Wild Card era to have a season with a .500+ SLG and an OBP below .300, along with Rougned Odor in 2016 and Mike Jacobs in 2008. No Yankees player has ever done it.
All it would take for Stanton to get that slugging percentage over .500 is just a few more homers or a few more doubles.
The 34-year-old has 420 lifetime homers and also has 1,076 career RBI.
The Yankees and Orioles will play again at 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.
