Jarren Duran Does Something For the Boston Red Sox That Has Only Happened Four Times Since WWII

Jarren Duran is the first Red Sox player with 5+ triples in his first 35 games of the season since Alejandro De Aza in 2015 and Ellis Burks in 1989.



It's happened 36 times in franchise history, but this is only the 4th time since World War 2. @Stathead https://t.co/AmZ5l60uBG https://t.co/ReGTIhD02L