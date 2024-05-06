Jarren Duran Does Something For the Boston Red Sox That Has Only Happened Four Times Since WWII
Jarren Duran, who has been dominant for the Boston Red Sox at the top of the order, is making some very impressive team history in the early portion of 2024.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald on social media:
Jarren Duran is the first Red Sox player with 5+ triples in his first 35 games of the season since Alejandro De Aza in 2015 and Ellis Burks in 1989.
It's happened 36 times in franchise history, but this is only the 4th time since World War 2. @Stathead
It's been an incredible period of growth for Duran, who made his Major League debut in 2021. That year, he hit just .215 over 33 games and then hit .221 in 58 games the following year.
However, he started to turn it around in 2023, hitting .295 over 102 games and now this year, he's hitting .262, but is showing all the elements you'd want from a leadoff hitter. He's got the five triples and has nine stolen bases already. His offensive contributions have been even more meaningful considering that the Sox are without Triston Casas and Trevor Story because of injury. They've also played without Rafael Devers, Rob Refsnyder and Tyler O'Neill for parts of the season as well.
After a win on Sunday in Minnesota, the Red Sox are now a surprising 19-16 on they year. They sit in third place in the American League East and will travel to Atlanta to play the Braves on Tuesday night.
First pitch in that game is 7:20 p.m. ET.
