Kansas City Royals' Stud Fills Stat Sheet in Historic Fashion on Tuesday
The Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, 10-3, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
With the win, the Royals are now 31-19. After finishing with the second-worst record in baseball a season ago, Kansas City is now just 1.5 game back in the American League Central. It's been a great start for Kansas City, who hasn't made the playoffs since 2015.
Salvador Perez is certainly the emotional leader of the Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. is the team's best overall player. In the win on Tuesday, Witt Jr. did things that have rarely been duplicated in baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast and the Underdog Fantasy Group:
Bobby Witt Jr. is the 4th player with 2+ HR, 6+ RBI, SB and a sac fly, joining Ryan Braun (2016), Gary Sheffield (1995) and Joe Carter (1986).
Witt Jr. went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and the six RBI. After the two home runs, he's got seven on the season to go along with 31 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He's hitting .304 with a .908 OPS.
At just 23 years old, Witt Jr. is already one of the best players in baseball. He seems destined for his first All-Star appearance this summer.
After making his debut in 2022, Witt Jr. is a lifetime .271 hitter.
The Royals will take on the Tigers again on Wednesday afternoon with the first pitch slated for 2:10 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Tarik Skubal (6-0, 1.80 ERA) will pitch for Detroit against Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.70 ERA).
