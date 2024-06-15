'June Schwarber' Joins Small Group in Baseball History with Another Leadoff Homer
The Philadelphia Phillies improved upon the best record in the National League on Friday night, beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 in 11 innings at Camden Yards.
With the win, the Phillies snapped a mild two-game losing streak and moved to 47-22 on the year.
In the win, Kyle Schwarber once again started the game with a bang, hitting a leadoff homer. He joined a short list in baseball history with the blast as well.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Schwarber’s 7 leadoff HR are tied for the most by a player within his first 14 HR of a season, with:
2022 George Springer
2021 Kolten Wong
2016 Dexter Fowler (hit 13 HR total)
2016 Charlie Blackmon
2004 Ray Durham
1993 Rickey Henderson
Schwarber is now hitting .252 this season with 14 homers and 43 RBI. The 31-year-old is carrying an OPS of .808 and pairs with Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm to make one of the best lineup trios in the National League. When Trea Turner is healthy, he lengthens the lineup even further.
Schwarber and the Phillies are looking to get back to the National League Championship Series for the third straight season. They made the World Series in 2022 before losing in Game 7 of the NLCS in 2023.
Schwarber is in the 10th year of his career with the Cubs, Nationals, Red Sox and Phillies. He has 260 career homers and is a lifetime .228 hitter.
The Phillies and Orioles will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Taijuan Walker (PHI) pitches against Grayson Rodriguez (BAL).
