'June Schwarber' Joins Small Group in Baseball History with Another Leadoff Homer

Schwarber’s 7 leadoff HR are tied for the most by a player within his first 14 HR of a season, with:



2022 George Springer

2021 Kolten Wong

2016 Dexter Fowler (hit 13 HR total)

2016 Charlie Blackmon

2004 Ray Durham

1993 Rickey Henderson https://t.co/C5ipSpuFbq