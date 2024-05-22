Kyle Tucker Has a Historically Huge Game as Houston Astros Stay Hot
The Houston Astros have now won 10 of their last 13 games after beating the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, 6-5. After a dreadful start, the Astros are now 22-27 and just 5.0 games back in the American League West. They certainly appear to be making strides and should continue to be relevant in both the division and wild card races.
The win on Tuesday was driven by Astros' star Kyle Tucker, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and two RBI. He now has 17 home runs, a .293 batting average and is posting a 1.074 OPS.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he also made some franchise history with the big night:
Kyle Tucker has 4 multi-HR games in the Astros’ first 49 games
that’s the fewest team games to reach 4 multi-HR games in franchise history
One of the more underrated players in all of baseball, Tucker is a catalyst for the deeply productive Astros lineup. The 27-year-old is a former first-round pick (2017) of the Astros, who made his major league debut in 2018.
His career-high for home runs is 30, and he looks well on his way to shattering that mark this season.
Tucker and the Astros will play the Angels again on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET as lefty Tyler Anderson gets the ball for the Halos against Hunter Brown.
Anderson is 4-4 with a 2.72 ERA while Brown is 1-4 with a 7.71.
