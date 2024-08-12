Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Joins Former Teammate Mike Trout in MLB History
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were teammates on the Los Angeles Angels for six years, routinely breaking records amid their team's overall struggles.
The pair of superstars got split up when Ohtani left for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past winter, but they now share another page in the MLB history books.
Ohtani may have only gone 1-for-6 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, but the 30-year-old designated hitter notably notched a triple in Los Angeles' eventual 6-5 win. He is now batting .298 with 35 home runs, five triples, 83 RBI, 32 stolen bases, a 1.001 OPS and a 5.8 WAR through 115 games with the Dodgers this season.
According to OptaSTATS, Ohtani is one of two players in the modern era to reach 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases and five triples within his first 150 games with a team. The only other player to achieve the feat is Trout, who did so in his first 146 games with the Angels between 2011 and 2012.
Trout hasn't enjoyed quite as much success as Ohtani this season, mostly as a result of the injuries that has kept him out of the lineup since April. The 11-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP has appeared in just 29 games in 2024, and an average of 64 games a year since 2020.
Ohtani, a two-time AL MVP, is one of the leading contenders to win NL MVP here in 2024. If he wins his third MVP, the $700 million man will join Trout as one of just 12 players in MLB history to reel in the honor that many times.
