Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Joins Hall of Famers in Baseball History

Shohei Ohtani has now played 50 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. With his performance through those 50 games, he has joined a very small list of mostly Hall of Famers in baseball history.

Brady Farkas

May 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) on first against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers were shut out on Wednesday night by the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-0. With the loss, the Dodgers are now 33-19. The Diamondbacks are 24-26 after the win.

Despite the loss, Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 and is now hitting .354. Though the Dodgers have played 52 games this year, Ohtani has played 50, missing a few games for a back issue. And through those first 50 games, he's joined a very rare group in baseball history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Shohei Ohtani in 50 games this season: .354 BA, 13 HR, 13 SB

only other players with .350+ BA, 10+ HR & 10+ SB in their 1st 50 games of a season (since 1900):

2018 Mookie Betts (.352 BA, 18 HR, 13 SB)
2005 Brian Roberts (.368 BA, 11 HR, 13 SB)
1997 Larry Walker (.415 BA, 15 HR, 11 SB)
1958 Willie Mays (.424 BA, 14 HR, 10 SB)

Walker and Mays are in the Hall of Fame - and Betts - is on the track to get there too, so this is great company for Ohtani. He's trying to live up to a 10-year, $700 million offseason deal and thus far is doing his part. In addition to his .354 average, he has 13 homers, 34 RBI and 13 steals. He's posted an OPS of 1.068.

Ohtani has won two American League MVP Awards in his career already and he'll absolutely be in contention for a National League version this year too.

The Dodgers are off on Thursday but will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds on Friday night.

