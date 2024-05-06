Shohei Ohtani Just Put Together an All-Time Series Against the Atlanta Braves
The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, finishing it off with a 5-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers took it to the Braves for all three games in what could be a National League Championship Series preview. Once again, Shohei Ohtani was the storyline for Los Angeles, going 4-for-4 with two homers, two runs scored and three RBI on Sunday.
It wasn't just Sunday though, as Ohtani's entire weekend was a series for the history books.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Shohei Ohtani against the Braves this series:
8 hits, 6 RBI, 5 runs, 3 homers and 2 stolen bases.
He's the fifth MLB player since 1920 (since RBI became an official stat) to reach each of those numbers in a three-game series.
In his first year with the Dodgers, Ohtani is hitting .364 with a robust .426 on-base percentage. He's got 10 homers, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases and is already putting himself in position to win his third MVP Award.
Ohtani captured two MVPs with the cross-town Angels, including winning in 2023. The 29-year-old is in the first year of a 10-year, $700 million deal that was signed in this offseason.
The Dodgers will begin a new series on Monday night against the hapless Miami Marlins. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET as Roddery Munoz pitches against Walker Bueher.
Munoz is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two appearances while Buehler is making his first MLB appearance in nearly two years after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
