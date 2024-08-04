Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes History By Notching 1st 30-30 Season
Shohei Ohtani may not have showed off his signature power against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night, but the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar made sure to make history regardless.
Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts in the Dodgers' eventual 10-0 win over the A's. The four-time All-Star did most of his damage on the basepaths, though, staying active from the jump.
After drawing a walk in the top of the first, Ohtani stole second base. He singled in the fifth, then again in the ninth, stealing both second and third before scoring his first run of the contest.
That brought Ohtani up to 31 stolen bases on the season. He is now batting .309 with 33 home runs, 79 RBI, a 1.027 OPS and a 5.9 WAR through 108 appearances.
Ohtani is the first MLB player to reach 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases this season, and he is the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to achieve the feat since Matt Kemp in 2011.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, only two players have ever joined the 30-30 club in fewer games. Eric Davis needed just 90 games to reach the pair of thresholds in 1987, while it took Alex Rodriguez 107 games in 1998.
Ohtani matched Bobby Bonds' pace from 1973, as he also needed just 108 games to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases that season.
Ohtani currently ranks second in the big leagues in home runs, third in stolen bases, fourth in RBI and fifth in batting average. Even though the 30-year-old hasn't pitched due to his elbow surgery last fall, he is still a serious contender to win his third career MVP.
This is Ohtani's first time in the 30-30 club, and he could win a division for the first time if the Dodgers hold onto their 4.5-game lead in the NL West.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.