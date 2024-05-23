Luis Gil Dominates For Yankees, Helps Make History on Multiple Fronts
The New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon, 5-0, to split the four-game series. With the win, the Yankees are now 35-17 and own the most wins in the American League.
Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homered in the win but the real story was starting pitcher Luis Gil. The burly righty went 6.1 scoreless innings, surrendering no runs and just one questionable infield hit. He struck out eight and carved through the M's lineup.
Furthermore, he also was part of making history on multiple fronts.
First, per James Smyth of the YES Network:
LUIS GIL
6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 96 pitches/65 strikes
Yankees 6+ IP, 1 Run or Fewer in 5 Straight Starts
6 Steve Kline 1972 (7/18-8/10)
5 CC Sabathia 2011 (6/25-7/16)
5 Luis Gil 2024 (since 5/1)
And there was this note, also from Smyth:
This is also a Yankees-record 11th straight start with 5+ innings and no more than 2 runs allowed. Hats off to Gil (who started this run on Mother's Day at the Trop), Rodón, Stroman, Schmidt & Cortes.
And this, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Yankees starters have gone at least 4 innings in all 52 games this season
that’s their 2nd-longest such streak to start a season in franchise history, behind only 58 straight to begin the 1904 season
h/t @EliasSports
Gil is now 5-1 on the season with a 2.39 ERA. He's struck out 62 batters in 49.0 innings. He made his major league debut in 2021 and is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA.
