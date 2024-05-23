Fastball

Luis Gil Dominates For Yankees, Helps Make History on Multiple Fronts

The New York Yankees shut out the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon, 5-0, as Luis GIl dominated on the mound. With his 6.1 scoreless innings, he helped make history on multiple fronts.

Brady Farkas

May 23, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon, 5-0, to split the four-game series. With the win, the Yankees are now 35-17 and own the most wins in the American League.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homered in the win but the real story was starting pitcher Luis Gil. The burly righty went 6.1 scoreless innings, surrendering no runs and just one questionable infield hit. He struck out eight and carved through the M's lineup.

Furthermore, he also was part of making history on multiple fronts.

First, per James Smyth of the YES Network:

LUIS GIL
6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 96 pitches/65 strikes

Yankees 6+ IP, 1 Run or Fewer in 5 Straight Starts
6 Steve Kline 1972 (7/18-8/10)
5 CC Sabathia 2011 (6/25-7/16)
5 Luis Gil 2024 (since 5/1)

And there was this note, also from Smyth:

This is also a Yankees-record 11th straight start with 5+ innings and no more than 2 runs allowed. Hats off to Gil (who started this run on Mother's Day at the Trop), Rodón, Stroman, Schmidt & Cortes.

And this, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Yankees starters have gone at least 4 innings in all 52 games this season

that’s their 2nd-longest such streak to start a season in franchise history, behind only 58 straight to begin the 1904 season

h/t @EliasSports

Gil is now 5-1 on the season with a 2.39 ERA. He's struck out 62 batters in 49.0 innings. He made his major league debut in 2021 and is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 