Miami Marlins' Sparkplug Accomplishes Historic Feat in Wednesday's Win
The Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, 1-0, at loanDepot park.
The win moves the Marlins to 17-34 on the year while the loss drops the Brewers to 28-21.
Jesus Luzardo was dominant on the mound, tossing 8.0 scoreless innings. He surrendered just three hits and no walks while striking out four. He's now 2-3 on the season with a 4.14 ERA.
In addition to Luzardo's dominance, Marlins' outfielder Jazz Chisholm joined a unique group in baseball history with his leadoff homer - the only run of the game.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s leadoff HR was the 30th leadoff HR in 1-0 win since 1900
h/t @EliasSports
Chisholm Jr. now has seven homers on the season with a .254 average. He's got 25 RBI and has stolen nine bases. The 26-year-old has ascended into the leadoff spot following the recent trade of Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.
Lifetime, Chisholm Jr. is a .246 hitter with 60 homers and 180 RBI. He made his major league debut in 2020 and quickly ascended to one the young faces of baseball, having been on the cover of the MLB The Show video game franchise in 2023.
Luzardo's great start on Wednesday was a reminder of what the Marlins could have been. After making the playoffs last season because of their great pitching, Miami saw Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez undergo Tommy John surgery. Luzardo, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera have also spent time on the injured list this year.
