Minnesota Twins Earn First 8-Game Win Streak in Last 14 Years of Team History
The Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, 3-2, to move to 15-13 on the season. The game was decided in the top of the ninth when Max Kepler broke a 2-2 tie with a single.
With the win, the Twins have now won eight consecutive games for the first time since 2011.
Per Declan Goff of SKOR North on social media:
First time since 2011 they’ve won 8 games in a row. #ItsHapenningAgain @PhilMackey @Jzulgad #MNTwins
The Twins are the reigning American League Central champions but had gotten out to a brutal start this April. Thanks to two series out of the last three with the woeful White Sox, they've been able to right the ship.
Furthermore, things look like they are perking up on the health front as well for Minnesota. Star shortstop Carlos Correa was activated from the injured list on Monday while star closer Jhoan Duran looks like he could be activated before Tuesday's game. The hope is that power-hitting Royce Lewis won't be too far behind them either.
The Twins won the division last season but will have stiff competition this season as the Cleveland Guardians are out to an American League-best 19-9. Furthermore, the upstart Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals are both four games over .500.
The Twins and White Sox will play again on Tuesday night in Chicago. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Simeon Woods-Richardson (MIN) pitches against White Sox righty Mike Soroka. Woods-Richardson is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA while Soroka is 0-3 with a 6.83.
