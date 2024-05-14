Mookie Betts Further Separates Himself in Los Angeles Dodgers History with Another Leadoff Homer
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, 6-4, at Oracle Park. The win moves the Dodgers to a stellar 28-15 while the loss drops their rivals to 19-24.
In the win, which came in 10 innings, the Dodgers pounded out 11 hits, including two each from Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith and Gavin Lux.
Betts hit a home run, his seventh of the year, while Enrique Hernandez hit his second.
For Betts, his homer was a leadoff shot, which was the 30th of his Dodgers career.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Mookie Betts now has 30 leadoff homers with the Dodgers, 2 more than anyone else in franchise history (Davey Lopes, 28)
Betts only began his Dodgers' tenure in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, so he's made an incredible impact in the 4+ seasons that he's been in LA. One of the best players in baseball, Betts is hitting .341 this season with seven homers, 28 RBI and eight stolen bases. He's pulling a .993 OPS through his first 170 at-bats and anchoring a lineup that many consider to have the best 1-2-3 in all of baseball.
Lifetime, Betts is in his 11th career season with the Boston Red Sox and Dodgers. He helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018 and the Dodgers in 2020, while also winning 2018 American League MVP.
He's a career .296 hitter who has 259 homers and 784 RBI.
The Dodgers and Giants will play again on Tuesday night at 9:45 p.m. ET.
