New York Mets' Slugger Joins Awesome Baseball History with Walk-Off Winner
The New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins on Thursday night, 3-2, at Citi Field in New York.
In the win, Mets' slugger J.D. Martinez did something he's never done before during his illustrious career: hit a walk-off homer. That nugget put Martinez in a fun class of baseball history.
Per MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs on social media:
J.D. Martinez’s 320 HR prior to tonight are the 3rd-most HR before first career regular-season walk-off HR, behind only:
Mark Teixeira: 408
Jose Bautista: 336
h/t @EliasSports
That's a really cool moment for Martinez, who has had a great career. The 36-year-old is a six-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger in addition to being a World Series champion (2018).
He's a lifetime .286 hitter who now has 321 career home runs and 1,023 RBI. This year, he's hitting .271 with six homers. He had signed a one-year deal with the Mets over the offseason.
After the win, the Mets are 30-37 and in third place in the National League East. Given where they are in the standings, there's a chance they could be sellers at the trade deadline and Martinez could end up being dealt to an offense-needy team.
In addition to the heroics from Martinez, Edwin Diaz provided some nice moments as well. The closer, who has struggled this year and just came off the injured list, earned the win in relief after tossing a scoreless inning.
The Mets will be back in action on Friday night when they host the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Matt Waldron (SD) pitches against Sean Manaea (NYM).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.