Yankees' Aaron Judge Homers Again, Extends His Own Lead in Baseball History
The New York Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles in a lopsided affair on Thursday afternoon. The 17-5 loss moved New York to 51-26 while the win moved Baltimore to 49-25 on the year.
Because of the result, the Yankees now hold only a 0.5 game lead on the O's in the American League East. Baltimore won the division a season ago.
Despite the loss, Aaron Judge continued his incredible run at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and three RBI. Judge, who won the 2022 American League MVP, also extended his own lead in major league history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Aaron Judge now has 284 career HR, 5 more than in any other player in his 1st 1,000 career games
[this is his 910th game]
The 32-year-old now has 27 homers and 67 RBI this season. He's hitting .306. If Judge is to stay healthy for the entire season, he is on pace for more than 50 homers and more than 130 RBI. While he's destined to be an All-Star again this year, he will certainly be in the MVP conversation again as well.
Judge has paired incredibly well with Juan Soto, who was acquired this past offseason in a trade with the San Diego Padres. The two form perhaps the best duo of any lineup in baseball and put the Yankees in a position to win their first World Series since the 2009 season.
The Yankees will welcome the Atlanta Braves to town on Friday night for a big weekend series.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.