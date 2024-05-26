New York Yankees' Aaron Judge on Tear Almost Never Rivaled in Personal History
The New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres again on Saturday night, earning the 4-1 win at Petco Park.
With the win, the Yankees are now 37-17 on the year, which is the best record in the American League. San Diego is back under .500 at 27-28 after the loss.
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer on Saturday, which continued an absolutely torrid stretch at the plate for him.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Aaron Judge’s 1.182 SLG and 1.751 OPS in the last 13 games are each the 2nd-highest in any 13-game span of his career, behind only:
July 16-31, 2022, when he slugged 1.188 with a 1.754 OPS (and 11 HR!)
After a slow start to the year, Judge is back to being one of the most productive hitters in all of baseball. He's hitting .280 with 17 homers, 39 RBI and 1.050 OPS, which is the best in baseball.
Judge won the 2022 MVP, has been named an All-Star multiple times, has secured a nine-figure contract, and is the Captain of the Yankees. He's certainly done a lot in his career, but the one thing he hasn't done is win the World Series. With this start - and the impending return of Gerrit Cole before the All-Star break - New York is likely in the best situation to win a World Series since they last won in 2009.
The Yankees and Padres will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.